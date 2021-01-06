Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.78. Futu has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

