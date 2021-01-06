Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ FDBC opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.20.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.
