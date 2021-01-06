Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

