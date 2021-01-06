Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Affymax shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 61,103 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

