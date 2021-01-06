BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI) Shares Up 3.1%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.90 ($1.06). 307,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 553,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) news, insider Andrew Robson acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,480 ($14,998.69).

