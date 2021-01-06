W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $365.27

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $365.27 and traded as high as $398.75. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $394.86, with a volume of 368,031 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.90 and its 200 day moving average is $365.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.