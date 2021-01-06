Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $34.54. Herman Miller shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 635,639 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 80.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.