BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Buy

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
