BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Buy

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

