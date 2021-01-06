BidaskClub Lowers The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYT opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The New York Times by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth $1,493,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

