BidaskClub Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Buy

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

