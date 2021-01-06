Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

