M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
M/I Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 52.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 113.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
