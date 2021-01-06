M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 52.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 113.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

