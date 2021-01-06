Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transocean by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Transocean by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,631 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 114,766 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.