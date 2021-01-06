William Blair Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

NYSE DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

