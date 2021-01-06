BidaskClub Upgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

