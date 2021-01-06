Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 370 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 393.28.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

