Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNC. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 251,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.