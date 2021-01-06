Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

NYSE DELL opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,759 shares of company stock valued at $99,197,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

