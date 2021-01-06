Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $310,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Graco by 129.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Graco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $201,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

