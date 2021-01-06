BidaskClub Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BFS stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

