BidaskClub Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
BFS stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
