VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

