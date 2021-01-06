SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -6.45.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 521.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

