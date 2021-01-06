SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -6.45.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 521.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.
SG Blocks Company Profile
SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.
