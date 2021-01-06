TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

TRST opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

