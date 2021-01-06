Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $199.59 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

