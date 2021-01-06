Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

