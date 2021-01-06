Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading Down 1.6%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 696,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 643,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises approximately 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned approximately 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

