Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $27.37. 95,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 79,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,973.15. Insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bristow Group by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.