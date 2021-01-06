Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 16,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

