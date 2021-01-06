Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.9%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 119,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 121,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

About Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

