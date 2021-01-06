Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 0.9%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 33,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 73,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

About Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style.

