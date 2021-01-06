American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

