Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Shares Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Captor Capital

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 187.52%.

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

