First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 0.1%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11,640.00 and last traded at $11,640.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11,650.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11,348.90.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.