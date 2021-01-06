KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

KEY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

