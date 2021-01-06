Pi Financial Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$16.65 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$16.65 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

