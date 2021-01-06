Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.90 ($197.53).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI stock opened at €155.40 ($182.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.60. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.