Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB upgraded Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.