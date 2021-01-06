Guggenheim Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Buy

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

