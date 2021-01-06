AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 181,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 164,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.
About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO)
There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.
