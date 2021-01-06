AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 181,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 164,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

