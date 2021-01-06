Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.13. 99,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 117,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.