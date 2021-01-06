Reviewing RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER)

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and Enterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enterra 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Enterra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Enterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 9.74 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -199.00 Enterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RADA Electronic Industries.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterra has a beta of 10.18, meaning that its stock price is 918% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Enterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01% Enterra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Enterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Enterra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Enterra

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

