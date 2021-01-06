Head-To-Head Review: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12% DiamondRock Hospitality -11.06% -2.84% -1.53%

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.22 $39.19 million $1.60 17.75 DiamondRock Hospitality $938.09 million 1.76 $183.49 million $1.07 7.73

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 1 2.63 DiamondRock Hospitality 3 5 4 0 2.08

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $6.48, suggesting a potential downside of 21.68%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

