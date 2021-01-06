SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to post sales of $53.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

