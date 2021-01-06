Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $947.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE CVI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

