Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

