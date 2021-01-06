Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $88.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

