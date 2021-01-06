Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $60.92.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

