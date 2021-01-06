Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

BIOC stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

