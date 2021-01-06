Bank of America Downgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Neutral

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

