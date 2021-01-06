Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RLH stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLH. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

