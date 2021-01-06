Gold Fields Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 2,110 call options.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

